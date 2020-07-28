Did You Know Even 'Money Heist' Cast Didn't Know What Their Characters' Fate Would Be?

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is one of the biggest shows to have aired on Netflix. The show has gotten a phenomenal response from audiences, making it one of the most popular shows on Netflix worldwide. People have enjoyed watching the characters of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist and have also loved the interesting storylines that the characters go through. The directors of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist managed to deliver an immersive and captivating story in each episode making the series a fan favourite. Over the years, several characters on Money Heist have created a lasting impact on the audience and have become fan favourites in the process; however, the cast usually was unaware of the fate of their characters.

Money Heist cast didn't know what their characters' fate would be

According to an entertainment news portal, the cast of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist were usually unaware of their fate. This was due to the unique script process that was observed on the sets. According to an entertainment news portal, the episodes were shot in order and thus the actors used to receive scripts for each episode as they were shooting, hence this would cause confusion as the actors did not know what would happen to their character. The Professor said that usually, the actors would message each other when they would finally receive their script. This was the primary reason due to which the cast members always remained in anticipation to know the fate of their characters on the show.

The Netflix show became one of the most-watched shows on the OTT platform and even earned itself a 100% score on certain movie rating platforms. La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has just finished with its fourth season and it received an amazing amount of appreciation. The anticipation for the next season was immense among fans and therefore the makers lived up to their expectations. Following this excitement, the makers mentioned that they will return with season 5 of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist soon, according to an entertainment news portal.

