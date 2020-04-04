'Money Heist' Star Alvaro Morte Urges To 'learn, Change And Become Better' During Lockdown

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has pushed many indoors around the globe. Amid this, Spanish actor Alvaro Morte, who is known for his crime-drama Money Heist, came up to encourage others in the fight against the pandemic. Recently, on a phone interview with a news agency of India, Alvaro Morte gave his piece of mind about the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Interestingly, Alvaro Morte, who is currently in Madrid, gave a brief interview on the call and tried to encourage people with his words. As the 45-year-old actor is practicing social distancing, he said that this is the time for people to reflect on their roles as individuals and as part of society. Talking further he said that we should be responsible, as an individual and a society. He also urged everyone to try to bring out something positive from the current situation. He added that we as a society should try to learn and see what we need to change in order to become better.

In further conversation, the actor sent strength and courage to all his Indian audience. Alvaro Morte said that he is hoping that his show entertains people amid the lockdown. The reports state that he believes humanity will emerge stronger from the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of Money Heist

For the unversed, Money Heist is a popular non-English series streaming on OTT platform Netflix. The storyline of the series revolves around Morte's character bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Recently the streaming platform dropped season 4 of the series. All 8 episodes of season 4 are available on Netflix. The fourth season of the series has garnered a positive response from the audience across the globe.

