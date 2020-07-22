Netflix Suggests Sima Taparia's 'Money Heist' Avatar, Fan Says She Will Perfect As Arturo

Sima Taparia recently gained popularity for the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. However, ever since the show released, Taparia seems the popular target of meme-makers online. Recently, Netflix India's Twitter page also tweeted about her with a Money Heist reference which sparked another handful of meme-makers to poke fun at the show. Here's more on this.

Netflix guesses Sima Taparia's Money Heist character name

Sharing a tweet, Netflix India wrote that if Sima Taparia was a character in Money Heist, she will be named Mumbai. This is since all the characters in the popular crime thriller show have made-up names based on a city they have connections with. However, this raged a storm online as Twitterati started having fun with the idea while others suggested alternative names for Sima Taparia and her Money Heist avatar.

If Sima Taparia was a Money Heist character, she would be Mumbai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2020

Twitter reactions

but she would be no good because everybody in Money Heist has already found their right match — Akshat Kumar (@AkshatK20584960) July 21, 2020

Aamchi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1D43F8ykux — Sri Ram Koushik (@SriRamKoushik01) July 21, 2020

she would be hyderabad — prem_dadga (@thats_a_duck) July 21, 2020

or maybe Vadodra — Shivani🦋 (@scratchguarded) July 21, 2020

perfect for Arturo? — Photo Moth (@CameraShots101) July 21, 2020

Nah Delhi — Akanksha Chauhan (@AkankshaC_02) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking seems to have swiftly gained popularity on the OTT platform. The show is based on Sima Taparia and her journey to marry off singles through an arranged marriage system. Indian Matchmaking is based in different cities like Houston, Mumbai, Chicago, and New Jersey among others and has eight episodes in the series.

Many people have found Sima Taparia's matchmaking skills amusing and entertaining as couples meet in order to tie the knot. However, others seem against the concept of the show and have called it downright orthodox, casteist, and sexist among other things. A handful of these people have also expressed their opinion on social media and made memes out of it.

In other news, Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix which aired its third and fourth season in 2020. The Netflix series is based on a criminal mastermind called 'Professor' and a group of people who seem to have nothing to lose. However, as the heist progresses, personal relationships and equations surface jeopardising their plan.

The fourth season of Money Heist ended at the cliffhanger where the Professor's lair was found out by Alicia Sierre. The fifth season has not been officially renewed but the ending of season four predicts another season will be made to bring finality to the story. Money Heist cast includes Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Alba Flores, Itziar Ituno, Esther Acebo, Miguel Herran, Pedro Alonso, Jamie Lorente, and others.

Image credit: still from Indian Matchmaking

