Money Heist Season 5: Netflix Hints Professor Getting Arrested Is A Part Of His Plan

Money Heist Season 4 had certainly gotten the fans of this crime series extremely happy. This was because of the Professor’s plans to bring back his crew members who were already arrested. But this was not the only outstanding plan thought by The Professor. There might also be some hints that Money Heist's Professor had already planned his arrest.

Netflix hints that getting caught was the professor's plan

Fans say so after noticing Netflix India’s comment on their recent post. The post shows the Professor and Berlin on the side and Thomas Shelby and Arthur Shelby. They captioned the post with, “A toast to the brothers we love”. To this post, a fan commented, “the professor is under arrest. What’s gonna happen next?” To which Netflix hinted that getting caught by Alicia Sierra was the Professor’s plan. They replied to the fan’s comment by writing, “If the professor is under arrest, you best believe that its part of its elaborate plan. He got himself into the mess, we’re sure he’s planned how he’s going to get out of it”.

Source: Netflix India Instagram

Not only the comment indicated that the professor had already planned his arrest but also the past events. This could be another master plan by the Professor just as he had foreseen Tokyo’s arrest and has successfully rescued her back from the police. Before Tokyo, the Professor had also brought back Rio who was ruthlessly interrogated by the cops. Thus believing it to be Professor’s masterplan could be the best hope for all the Money Heist fans.

More about Money Heist

Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, intrigue, romance and humour that has got the audience hooked to their screens. The season has a total of 8 episodes that take the viewers through the intriguing journey of the masked robbers. The series features some of the most popular faces of the industry including Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, and more. The fans have been waiting for the next instalment of the series which has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The series has been created by Álex Pina and it happens to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix currently. The show got so much popularity in a matter of days that Netflix has also released a video on the making of the series where the actors spoke about getting recognition because of this project.

