'Money Heist' Season 5: 'The Professor Is Back', Announces Alvaro Morte, Shares BTS Photo

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, released its fourth season on April 3. It has now been revealed that that shooting for the fifth season on the popular show has already begun. Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist, has revealed that he is back on the set of the show.

Alvaro Morte on the sets of Money Heist Season 5

Alvaro Morte took to his Instagram account and shared a BTS picture of himself wearing the signature glasses of The Professor. Alvaro Morte shared a post of himself wearing a face mask that was taken on a digital screen. In the picture shared by the actor, the name of the studio, the media house as well as the shows name can be visible. The digital screen also carries his name and the stage at which they are shooting has been revealed as well.

In the picture, a reflection of Alvaro Morte wearing The Professor’s signature glasses and a face mask can be seen. It seems that although the cast has started shooting, they are making sure that they meet all the health guidelines while shooting. A week back, Money Heist creator Álex Pina on his Instagram revealed that he has been writing Money Heist season 5. Álex Pina can be seen lounging on a hammock outside his office with a laptop as he seemingly worked on writing the fifth season of the popular crime drama.

In the post, he also mentioned that he was wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Tokyo’ which is also the name of one of the lead characters from Money Heist. It had reportedly been revealed by Netflix Spanish that the cast from the show will be heading back to the sets for Money Heist season 5 soon. From the first season of Money Heist to the fourth, the audiences have seen two highest till date.

While the first Heist went perfectly according to plan, the second one has your story yet to reach its conclusion. The fourth season of Money Heist features some intense scenes like the death of Nairobi shakes the group to the core. Season four was left on a cliff-hanger and the audiences are eager to see how the second Heist reaches its climax.

The story of Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities of the globe. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor. It has been reported that Money Heist was earlier a limited series, which was only supposed to have two seasons. However, after Netflix took over, the show was expanded to another season. Money Heist went on to become of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent times. According to reports, in 2018, Money Heist became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

