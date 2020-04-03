'Ozark' Season 3 Ending Explained And What To Expect From Next Season

Netflix recently dropped the 3rd season of the much-anticipated show, Ozark. The season began with the fall-out of Wendy Byrde commanding one assassination but as the plot unfolds, she asked for another person to be taken out, who happened to be her own brother Ben. Ben was introduced in the series as Wendy’s bipolar brother who was taking medication to stay calm but the drawback to his medication was that it was affecting his performance sexually.

This became a problem as when he fell in love with Ruth Langmore, he went off his medicines in order to consummate their relationship. As Ben went off his medication, he became unstable and started causing troubles for sister Wendy after he found out about her role in money laundering for a cartel. First, he destroyed one of the casino events with an outburst and then he revealed to the daughter of cartel lawyer Helen Lewis about how her mother had made that money.

This proved to be the major reason why his death warrant was signed. Initially, Wendy tried to help her brother to abscond but his erratic nature made Wendy make the harder choice. She chose her business over her brother’s life and rang Helen to order his execution.

Ozark season 3 ending

After Wendy sacrifices her brother as a lamb, everything seemed to be going well. Helen had decided to go out on her own and work with the investigation of the Byrdes. In the last scene, Marty, Wendy and Helen are shown getting out of the car in Mexico to great Navarro. However, Helen too is assassinated by Navarro. Navarro embraces the shocked Marty and wendy and says, “This is a beginning.” And the season ends on that note.

What to expect from the next season?

It would be interesting to see what happens if the next season of the show comes out. For all the viewers know that just when Ruth was falling in love with Ben, he is killed by his sister, which is a reason enough to sever all ties between Ruth and the Byrdes. Jonah, son of Marty and Wendy start to hate his parents because of what they did to his uncle. All in all, when the next season air, the Byrdes would be in their most dangerous position yet with all their closest allies turned into enemies.

