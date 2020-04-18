Interesting 'Money Heist' Trivia That All Fans Would Love To Know

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. There are four parts in the series, till now, consisting of 38 episodes. The Spanish heist crime drama show is created by Álex Pina. Read for some interesting trivia about the series provided by IMDb, where it has a rating of 8.5/10.

Also Read | La Casa De Papel Aka 'Money Heist' To Release Its 5th Season In April 2021?

Interesting trivia about Money Heist

The actors only received the scripts for each episode as they were shooting. They also did not know what their character's fate would be. Álvaro Morte (The Professor) said the actors would message each other with excitement when they received a new script.

The song Bella Ciao which is used several times in the series is a partisan hymn. It is adapted from an old Italian country folk song from the latter part of the 19th century. During WWII, it represented the Italian resistance against Benito Mussolini. It is used worldwide as an anti-fascist hymn of freedom and survival in hard times. The tune has been re-recorded by many famous singers and translated into various languages.

Also Read | Arturo Roman Called The 'Most Annoying Character' Of 'Money Heist' By Netizens

Money Heist was initially intended to be a limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. However, Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the fourth part also has eight episodes. It became the most-watched non-English show on Netflix.

Denver's unique laugh was written into the script even before Jaime Lorente was cast in the role. The script simply called for "trashy laughter" during auditions. Every actor who auditioned portrayed that differently.

Also Read | Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

Tokyo’s is popular for her trademark style and attitude. From her haircut to her clothing, her character was highly inspired by the Mathilda (Natalia Portman). It is from the 1994 film Léon: The Professional.

The well-known masks of the robbery are of the famous Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. He spoke highly of causing confusion and not limiting one's imagination. It is exactly what the Professor and the heist gang are doing.

All of the robbers were originally supposed to have terminal diseases. It would be the reason why they would unite to make the heist. However, in the end, all had different circumstance with only Berlin having a disease.

Also Read | Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

In one of the episode, Nairobi complains about shooting someone instead of "cutting their ear off like in the movies" to Berlin (Pedro Alonso). The movie she is referring to is Reservoir Dogs (1992). The feature-length debut film of Quentin Tarantino.

El Profesor and Berlin were not originally meant to be brothers. Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso created their own backstory for their characters, in which they are half-brothers, and Berlin is the older brother from his father's first marriage. The reason they speak some Russian is because Berlin took his El Profesor to Russia for medical treatment when he was young.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.