Money Heist Season 4: Fans Excited About New Season Of The Much-awaited Show

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist Season 4 was one of the most awaited seasons for the show as season 3 of the series ended on a major cliff hanger. Money Heist Season 4 reviews have come in and fans have been absolutely loving the new season. Money Heist Season 4 is expected to shed light on several key characters’ fate which will decide to the outcome of the show. Here is how some fans reacted to Money Heist Season 4.

Netizens' reactions to Money Heist Season 4

I love #MoneyHeist so much that I have not watched even one trailer for Season 4. Nothing will spoil the surprises for me! #LCDP4 #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/q1cRg4Rbyv — Mr. Right (@rohankw) April 3, 2020

The beauty of money heist/ La Casa De Papel does not lie in the Heist, rather how beautifully it captures each and every human emotion and it's reaction

Eagerly waiting the clock to turn 12.30@NetflixIndia #Professor #MoneyHeist — CA Nikhil Bansal 🇮🇳 (@thenikhilbansal) April 3, 2020

#MoneyHeist Im abt to have a lit weekend 👌🏻 — ✨Yunah⁷✨ (@MOTS7Interlude) April 3, 2020

#MoneyHeist is nothing but Spanish Dhoom! — Kevin Zatakia (@KevinZatakia) April 3, 2020

Only series movie that gives me crazy anxiety attacks. #MoneyHeist — Andre Morrison ™ (@Andre_Morrison_) April 3, 2020

I hope you all caught up on #MoneyHeist 🥳 — ʚ🛸ɞ ·. ₊ °.☆.*. (@Login_xo) April 3, 2020

As per Money Heist Season 4 reviews, fans seemed pretty impressed with the show. Money Heist Season 4 was one of the most anticipated shows and many fans still await the release of the series in some countries. The season is finally available online on Netflix and fans can stream the latest episodes.

