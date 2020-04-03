'Money Heist' Season 4 Release Time In India And US Revealed | Check Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the new season of Money Heist will hit the popular streaming platform Netflix soon. Money Heist was an instant global success after it was picked by Netflix. The crime drama’s first two seasons were aired on Antenna 3 in Spain before it was viewed internationally. The third season of the series premiered on Netflix on July 19, 2019.

The explosive Spanish crime drama series has gained immense popularity and is considered to be among the best shows on Netflix. During the quarantine period, it plans to keep the audience hooked to their screens. Originally known as La Casa de Papel, the Spanish show left no stone unturned in leaving the viewers stunned with the season 3’s finale.



The finale episode of the previous season was loaded with drama. It showcased Alicia Sierra bringing out guns and aiming for Nairobi. She holds the latter one’s son and asks her to surrender. Nairobi, after she gets shot in her chest, craves to see her son. Meanwhile, the professor breaks down on hearing that Raquel has died. On the other hand, Sergio orders to launch an attack against the army brigade outside the bank. The third season’s finale left the viewers with innumerable questions.

Money Heist Season 4 release date

Promising various twists and turns, the Netflix’s most anticipated show is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2020. Read on to know more about Money Heist Season 4 release time in India and the US:

Money Heist season 4 will be live at 12:30 PM tomorrow or, to be precise like The Professor, 23 hours, 26 minutes and 59 seconds from now. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 2, 2020

Money Heist Season 4 release time?

Money Heist Season 4 release time (India): 12:30 pm

Money Heist Season 4 release time (US): 12:00 am PST/ 03:00 am EST

Money Heist Season 4 cast

Money Heist has a total of eight episodes in its fourth season. The show’s cast includes Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jaime Lorente Lopez, Alba Flores, Itziar Ituno, and Darko Peric in the prominent roles. Moreover, it will also feature Esther Acebo, Pedro Alonso, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Rodrigo de la Serna in the fourth season.

