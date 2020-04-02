'Money Heist' Season Four: Here Is When Viewers Can Witness The Thrill Unfold

Money Heist is evidently one of the most acclaimed series under Netflix's kitty right now. The series had three consecutive successful seasons which were loved by fans immensely. The excitement for the fourth season is also reportedly off the roof as fans wish to see the fate of the characters after being left on a major cliffhanger at the end of season three.

Money Heist season four is all set to debut on Netflix tomorrow i.e April 3, 2020. The makers of the series have been teasing fans with various posters and teasers for the latest season. Here is when viewers will get to watch the latest season -

Money Heist season four release schedule

Money Heist season four will be available to stream for Indian audiences on April 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM. Netflix will be following its staple release strategy and release all the episodes of Money Heist season four for audiences to binge-watch. Various different places globally will premiere the season four on different times. Mexico will debut the season four at 1 AM. Whereas, fans from the USA and Venezuela will be able to stream the latest season from 3 AM.

The trailer for the fourth season was released back in December 2019 and fans had to wait a long time before they could feast their eyes with it. According to the trailer for the latest season, characters Tokyo, Professor, Lisbon, Rio, Stockholm, Palermo and Helsinki will be making a return to the series. The character of Professor played by Álvaro Morte one of the standout parts of the show and fans are reportedly waiting to know his fate on the show.

