'Money Heist' Season 4: Before You Start Binge-watching, Here's A Quick Recap Of S1-3

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel is all set to make an explosive return to Netflix soon. Season 4 of the series will air soon and fans of the show are extremely excited to watch what’s in store for the new season. Season 3 ended with an unfortunate cliff hanger due to which several theories have begun to spin around predicting the possible outcome for season 4. If you are entirely new to the series and wish to start binge-watching it, here is a quick recap of what has happened on Money Heist or La Casa de Papel so far.

Money Heist Season 4: A quick recap of seasons 1-3

Season One

In the first season, viewers are introduced to a few people dressed up in red jumpsuits and masks of Salvador Dali. This group is led by the Professor to take hostages as part of their heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. The group spends months in seclusion to meticulously plan each move. The characters' names are Tokyo, Nairobi, Moscow, Berlin, Rio, Denver and Oslo. The group plans on taking hostages but avoids killing them, instead, they make them print money worth 2.4 billion euros. The group is banned from dating or getting into any relationship. However, this rule breaks down soon leading to an unexpected season one ending.

Season 2

The group plans on another heist at the Toledo house; however, the group members start questioning the plans and things go bad from there. One of their crew members is arrested by the police and hence taken away. A major twist happens when a cop realises that she has been in a relationship with the mastermind of this group unknowingly. Upon setting up a trap, her heart is broken and the mastermind known as the Professor is taken away by the police authorities. However, as the group tries to evade arrest, several group members sacrifice themselves in order for the group to escape. The police officer romantically involved with the Professor tracks him down and revives their love story once again and changes her alias to Lisbon.

Season 3

The relationship between two team members grows stronger until one of them gets gunned down by the police authorities. However, the gang tries to rescue the fallen and captured member; however, the two lovers decide to go their separate ways. Nairobi, another team member, tries to fight for her life as she is being manipulated by the officers. Suddenly, Nairobi gets shot by a sniper and it has not been revealed if she lives. The love story between the Professor and Lisbon develops and builds immense suspense around it.

