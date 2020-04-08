'Money Heist' Season 4: Where Was The Popular Spanish Drama Filmed?

Money Heist Season 4 just made its comeback to Netflix on April 3. Fans quickly caught up with the latest season and were left with a wave of overwhelming emotions as it ended. Here is everything you need to know about where the Spanish drama was filmed and where it is set.

Money Heist season 4: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the Money Heist Season 4 set?

Picking up from where season 3 was left at, the season 4 of the series is also set primarily in the Bank of Spain. Season 3 witnessed the steps taken by the gang to pull off one of the biggest heists by the stealing the gold reserves. Things looked pretty dicey for the gang towards the end of season 3 as Nairobi got shot and Suarez faked Lisbon's execution to throw the Professor off his game. Season 4 saw much more action taking places at the gang struggles to save Nairobi and rescue Lisbon from the cops.

Where is Money Heist Filmed?

The Netflix series makes uses of a number of major locations set in Madrid for filming as well as for the setting of the show. For the first two seasons, the Royal Mint of Spain exteriors were actually filmed at the Spanish National Research Council. The same approach was followed for season 4 where the facade of the Bank of Spain was filmed outside the Ministry of Public Works in the city. The interiors of the Bank of Spain were shot on Television sets located in Madrid.

Money Heist part 4 review

Fans were quite disappointed with the latest as many of them felt that the series swayed from the heist and got caught up in focusing on unnecessary elements. The loss of one of the most beloved characters, Nairobi, did not come easy for the fans. Regardless, Money Heist season 4 managed to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats till the end and they are eagerly awaiting the release of the next part.

