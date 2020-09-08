Money Heist Season 5 Fan Theory Claims Alicia And Tatiana Are The Same; Read More

Money Heist is one of the most popular heist crime drama shows on Netflix. The fourth season of this show ended with a cliff hanger. This has led to the emergence of several fan theories about Money Heist season 5. According to a recent fan theory, Alicia Sierra bears a strong resemblance to Tatiana who was one of Berlin’s ex-wives.

Is Alicia and Tatiana the same?

Are you wondering, “Is Alicia and Tatiana the same”? According to a fan theory, Alicia Sierra might be Berlin’s ex-wife. While Berlin sacrificed himself in Season 2, his ‘supposed’ ex-wife, Alicia Sierra is still alive.

Alicia and Tatiana’s Uncanny resemblance:

Several fans feel that Alicia Sierra and Tatiana bear an uncanny resemblance to each other. Several viewers have now taken to Twitter to express their opinions about this matter. While users feel that the two appear to be quite similar, they wonder if they are the same person. You can check out some of the fan Tweets here:

if u carefully watched the closing credits of Money Heist on Season 4, Alicia Sierra is singing Bella Ciao. but why???? is she on the same side? My intuition tells me she's Tatiana, wife of Berlin. She can be the missing piece of the heist. Yes? #Moneyheistseason4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/6HtaVAmHA7 — Chad Avedillo (@Dork_Knightt) April 15, 2020

Can we just talk about this money heist theory????

Left is berlins ex wife tatiana and right alicia sierra pic.twitter.com/NiX6jeyqSo — Janna Banana (@ineedNFstime) April 12, 2020

Money Heist Theory: Tatiana and Alicia Are The Same Person https://t.co/6yGuKQiJnI — Musonda Siwo (@MusondaSiwo) June 30, 2020

For all the MONEY HEIST geeks:

Did you ever wonder if inspector ALICIA SIERREA and TATIANA

Are the same?? #MoneyHeist#MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/GEqdzx8nzW — Siddesh Kale (@SiddeshKale5) July 21, 2020

Money Heist: What if Inspector Alicia is Tatiana (Berlin's wife)

They kinda look alike.

What if Alicia is part of the Professor's plan? 🤔 — Afolabi Samuel 💙 (@Samballz) June 12, 2020

my boy just tellin me that Tatiana in money heist could be Alicia. making sense cos quite remember Alicia told Raquel her husband died of Cancer which was the same disease Berlin was suffering from. If so Alicia knows about everything and had just relaxed. — Parker Emmanuel. (@ItsParkerrrrr) April 27, 2020

Background:

In Money Heist season 3 Alicia Sierra and the Professor entered into a huge rivalry. Alicia features as a sadistic police officer who sabotages the kidnapping and robbery. During the Money Heist season 4 climax, Alicia held the Professor at gunpoint. However, fans are yet to find out if the cop will pull the trigger on the Professor.

More about the show:

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama show that is created by Álex Pina. Some of the cast members include Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, and Alba Flores. The plot of this show revolves around a Professor who plans a heist against Royal Mint of Spain, and on the Bank of Spain. While the show is extremely popular among the masses, it has also secured several awards. In 2018, Money Heist won the International Emmy Award in the category of the best drama series. Further, the show also won the TVyNovelas Award Colombia in the category of Favorite Series or Telenovela in an International TV Channel or International Digital Platform.

