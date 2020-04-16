Money Heist: Úrsula Corberó Shares BTS Videos Of The Cast Members Dancing And Playing Dead

Popular show Money Heist has been in the news after the fourth season of the show was released on Netflix earlier this month. However, the show has been in the news recently after Money Heist’s cast member Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo posted a BTS video of the some of the cast members grooving to Yohanna Seifu's song Stay Forever. She has won the hearts of many after she posted two new videos on her Instagram story, one of which features quite a few members from the Money Heist’s cast.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Fans Go Gaga Over Professor Dancing With Unbuttoned Shirt In Tokyo's Video

Money Heist’s Berlin plays dead

In the first video shared by Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso who plays the role of Berlin is seen trying to entertain her. In the video, Berlin is seen sitting across the table from Tokyo who is filming the video. After the two share a few words, Berlin acts dead and leaves Tokyo in a fit of laughter. The Money Heist’s cast members are seen in an outdoor setting with a huge spread of food in front of them.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Nairobi In Money Heist Season 4? Will She Come Back In Season 5?

Money Heist’s cast members breaking a leg

In another video shared by Tokyo on her Instagram story, a few of the Money Heist’s cast members are seen dancing in a room. While the actors show off their dance steps, all eyes are on Alba Flores aka Nairobi as she dances on top of the pantry. Nairobi expertly moves her hands as she captures all the attention.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 : Is The Professor Is Going To Sacrifice Himself For The Heist?

According to reports, the video must have been shot during the shooting of Money Heist season 2 as Darko Perić aka Helsinki and Rio played by Miguel Herrán are also a part of the dance party. The Professor, Álvaro Morte is not seen in the video. However, another video shared by Úrsula Corberó recently, The Professor is seen showing off his dance moves with an unbuttoned shirt.

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, released its fourth season on April 3. The story of Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities of the globe. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor. The BTS videos shared by Úrsula Corberó prove just how much fun the Money Heist's cast members have while filming the show.

ALSO READ: 'Money Heist Season 5' To Get Delayed In Light Of The Coronavirus Crisis?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.