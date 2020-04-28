'Money Heist' Actor Úrsula Corberó Aka Tokyo Hurts Herself While Imitating The Professor

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest part 4 started streaming in early April 2020 and got rave reviews from the audiences. In a new video that has emerged on the internet, Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo from the series is seen impersonating El Profesor. Read to know more.

Úrsula gets hurt impersonating the Professor

There are several filters on Instagram, Úrsula Corberó was seen using the filter where one can see which Money Heist character they are. The result match said that she is the Professor from the show. Úrsula seems excited with the result and she begins to imitate the Professor by doing the action where he adjusts his spectacles, usually when he is thinking. She continuously does the action and gets hurt as she accidentally pokes herself. Check out the video.

Earlier, Ursula Corbero shared a video in which she was seen with Denver, Stockholm and the Professor from Money Heist. Denver is dancing with Tokyo and Stockholm shirtless. They are later joined by El Profesor, who appears wearing a black shirt with open buttons.

La Casa de Papel stars Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo and Luka Peroš as Marseille. Belén Cuesta as Manila has been introduced. It also features Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Enrique Arce as Arturo Román and Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo.

Money Heist was initially intended to be a limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. However, Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes, as per reports. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the fourth part also has eight episodes.

