Monica and Ridhi Dogra's romance comes alive in BTS stills from 'The Married Woman'

OTT platform ALT Balaji recently dropped behind-the-scenes from the sets of the upcoming web series, The Married Woman featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the female lead. The series that had begun filming a month back an unconventional love story of same-gender played by these actresses, the team is in New Delhi for the shooting for the same.

The Married Woman BTS stills

These working stills indicate their onscreen background where Ridhi's attire who is draped in a saree sports a mangalsutra, Monica is seen in casual attire. Besides the two actresses, the stills also picture of Imaad Shah. While in one of the stills he is seen walking with Ridhi, in another still he is seen looking at her.

The official handle of Alt Balaji Instagram post read, “From the sets of #TheMarriedWoman, a love story, based on Manju Kapur’s famous book, that began during the times of unrest in the country. The story of two beautiful souls - Aastha & Peepli, who rose beyond religious, gender, and societal conditions to find each other. An unconventional love saga is portrayed by @iridhidogra & @monicadogra. Stay tuned as we shoot for #TheMarriedWoman!”

The Married Woman, written by Manju Kapur, is a story of Astha, a middle-class Delhi woman with kids and a loving husband, who gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The story is set at a time of political and religious turmoil. The book is set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. This is not the first time that Ekta Kapoor has chosen Manju Kapoor’s book for screen adaptation. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Kapur’s popular book Custody.

Earlier, makers shared the teaser of the web series led by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. The clip begins with a narration that tells the audience how the Supreme Court’s judgment on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized sexual conduct between adults of the same sex, healed a wound of 27 years. It then takes us back to 1992 when the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition created unrest in the country.

