Ridhi Dogra Kick-starts Shooting Of 'A Married Woman'; Says 'honored To Be A Part'

Actress Ridhi Dogra recently kicked off the shooting of her next web show A Married Woman on October 21 which will also star Monica Dogra. The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram where she can be seen posing on the sets with the clapper board. In the caption, the actress penned her excitement of playing the character of Aastha Kapur in the series.

Ridhi Dogra kick-starts A Married Woman shooting

Further, the actress who was elated to get back to shoot after a long break due to the coronavirus lockdown, wrote that she is extremely happy to restart her shoot life. She mentioned that she is taking baby steps towards getting into the layer of her character Aastha Kapur. Ridhi wrote that she is honored to be a part of the amazing story which is “strange and beautiful.” While expressing her emotions before starting with a new journey amid the pandemic, Ridhi wrote that she is excited and nervous in this new world of masks and sanitization.

“Prayers of protection and safety for our entire team as we start,” she wrote while concluding the post’.

Her fans were thrilled and excited to watch the actress on the screen back after a long time. One of the users extended her luck and wrote, “excited” Another user wrote, “Can't wait to watch out further.” A third user wrote, “Really excited for this one as it shows love has no boundations.” Another follower of the actress commented, “Ooh yaas, this is what I'm waiting for. All the best.”

A Married Woman, written by Manju Kapur, is a story of Astha, a middle-class Delhi woman with kids and a loving husband, who gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The story is set at a time of political and religious turmoil. The book is set against a backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. This is not the first time that Ekta Kapoor has chosen Manju Kapoor’s book for screen adaptation. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Kapur’s popular book Custody.

Earlier, makers shared the teaser of the web series led by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. The clip begins with a narration that tells the audience how the Supreme Court’s judgment on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized sexual conduct between adults of the same sex, healed a wound of 27 years. It then takes us back to 1992 when the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition created unrest in the country.

