WandaVision Trailer: New Video Gives Insight Into Wanda & Vision's Married Life

The latest WandaVision trailer gives the viewers an insight into what the marital equation between Paul Bettany's Vision and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda aka Scarlett Witch is going to look like. The 30-second-long presentation that can be found below contains glimpses of the married couple in various situations that married couple tends to find themselves in.

The first half of the 30-second-long trailer showcases what a happy married life would typically look like in a world full of peace and harmony, but things quickly take a turn chaotic in the second part of the same. The couple ends up getting an indication that their world is basically created with the help of virtual reality. The very last few seconds of the trailer hint at the arrival of a calamity that must be dealt with by the protagonists of the show.

The new WandaVision trailer:

All the trailers of WandaVision have indicated thus far that the show is set in an alternate reality where Wanda and Vision are married and living in a sitcom, or are perhaps the star of one in it. It would be particularly interesting to see Marvel Studios justify Vision’s existence as Bettany’s character had his life taken by the hands of Josh Brolin’s Thanos in 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War. Although the execution method that was used for this show may make the show look like a bit of an outlier, Bettany has assured that the show is very much like an MCU presentation.

WandaVision cast:

WandaVision cast list includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kat Dennings, who will be seen reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc.

Additional cast members include Evan Peters, who may also be seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series and Kathryn Hahn. Since WandaVision is reportedly set in an alternate timeline, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed.

WandaVision Release date:

WandaVision release date has been set to January 15th of next year. WandaVision on Disney Plus is one of the many MCU Spinoff Disney+ Original shows that Marvel Studios plans on releasing throughout the first two quarters of 2021. Additional MCU spinoff shows are the likes of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk, amongst others.

