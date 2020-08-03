Monique Samuels & Candice Dillard Heated Confrontation Kicks Off 'RHOP' Season 5

Almost a year before season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered on Bravo on August 2, 2020, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's drama has already been making headlines. At a dinner party in October 2019, Monique and Candiace were seen involved in an alleged physical altercation, as the audience saw in the trailer of RHOP Season 5. Although the context of what went down between the two will play out in the series, Bravo's first look at Season 5 hinted towards the incident being reverberated widely among the cast members.

RHOP Season 5 to have a confrontation between Monique and Candiace

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard had taken the first steps to rekindle their friendship as they shared a teary-eyed embrace at the reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4. However, it appears that the friendship they had built at that moment is about to come crashing down as the American reality television series RHOP returns for Season 5. The trailer of the highly-anticipated Season 5 teases a heated confrontation between Candiace and Monique. It also appears like their blowup will cause major trouble for the entire group.

In one of the scenes, Gizelle Bryant is heard saying, "We never thought as Black women we would be right here, but we are," as she appeared to tell Monique that "by no means" does she want to be near her. She added, "We have been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away".

The women, who appear to be at loggerheads with each other, first became friends when Candiace Dillard joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018. Although they had a rocky Season 4, the ladies appeared to grow back close to each other yet again by the time the reunion was filmed. Monique even told Candiace that she looked at her as a younger sister and wanted to move forward from what she referred to as a lack of communication and misunderstandings. "I know, I wish that I would have called you," responded Candice before the two shared a tear-filled embrace.

As for what happened between then and the now-released Season 5, fans will have to tune in to Bravo to get the full story. The new episodes of RHOP air on Sundays at 9 p.m. Watch the trailer of RHOP Season 5 below:

