Mouni Roy Announces Release Of 'London Confidential', Her New Espionage Thriller Film

Mouni Roy's latest web film, London Confidential, is now streaming on ZEE5. The movie premiered on the OTT platform on September 18, 2020. London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy is about a group of R&AW agents stationed in London, who are being targetted by a merciless Chinese spy. The film also stars Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa. Mouni Roy even took to her social media to announce the release of her new web-film.

Mouni Roy announces release of her ZEE5 exclusive movie London Confidential

Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy announced the release of ZEE5's London Confidential, which stars her in the lead role. The actor also shared a poster for her latest film. In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy revealed that London Confidential is a story about two spies who are trying to take down a deadly Chinese conspiracy. However, they are in danger due to a traitorous mole within their ranks.

Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli play the two main R&AW agents covertly working in London. The two are investigating a viral outbreak and believe that Chinese spies are somehow involved in a Biological attack. However, China is not their only enemy, as a double agent is working against them and is killing other R&AW agents from within their ranks. Other prominent supporting actors in the movie include Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, Kiren Jogi, and Roxane Cabassut.

London Confidential is directed by Kanwal Sethi and is produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai under the banner of Jar Pictures. The music for London Confidential is provided by Sanket Naik. As of now, Mouni Roy's new movie has mostly positive reviews. Most fans and critics seem to enjoy Mouni's new espionage thriller.

After London Confidential, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy film Brahmāstra. Mouni Roy will play the role of Damyanti in the upcoming movie. Brahmāstra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The movie's production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now set to release in December of 2020.

