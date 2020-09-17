London Confidential On Zee5: Know Release Date And Time Of Spy Thriller Film

London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy stars Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead roles. The makers of the spy thriller flick dropped its trailer a few days back. Moreover, they announced the London Confidential release date. Revolving around the lives of RAW agents while investigating China’s role in London, the movie is helmed by Kanwal Sethi.

The makers of London Confidential dropped its trailer on YouTube sometime back. They also announced the London Confidential release date, which would premiere on OTT platform, Zee5. So, we have compiled further details about London Confidential's release time on Zee5 and its plot details that you must check out:

London Confidential release date

In the trailer of the spy thriller flick, the makers revealed London Confidential's release date. The movie would come out on September 18, 2020, Friday on the OTT platform. Check out London Confidential's release time on Zee5:

London Confidential release time on Zee5

Though London Confidential's release date is out, not a lot of information is available about its time. The spy thriller flick would premiere on September 18, 2020, Friday. However, there are no details about the London Confidential release time on Zee5.

London Confidential cast

London Confidential on Zee5 stars Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead roles. It also features `Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, Kiren Jogi, and Roxane Cabassut, among others as supporting characters in the film. While Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli would play the agents disguised as employees in a grocery store, others would play a pivotal role in the spy thriller flick that releases on Friday.

London Confidential on Zee5 plot

London Confidential on Zee5 revolves around the life of R&AW agents in London, as they investigate the involvement of the Chinese Communist Party in the pandemic. Though they have strong evidence against them spreading the virus, the agents need to plan operations with their low-key presence. The original film showcases how they execute things while working as employees at a grocery store. Check out the trailer of London Confidential on Zee5:

