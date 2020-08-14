What's Leaving Amazon Prime In August 2020? Find Out Which Films Will Leave The Platform

Amazon Prime has a great line up of shows and films to keep its large subscriber base entertained. Among the numerous incredible films and shows streaming on the platform, there are many highly acclaimed Amazon Prime original shows. Prime subscribers can enjoy original shows such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Gymkhana Files, Homecoming, The Romanoffs and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski. However, like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max many top-rated shows and films are scheduled to leave the platform in August 2020. Read on to find out, “What’s leaving Amazon Prime in August 2020.”

What’s leaving Amazon Prime in August 2020?

On Friday, August 14, 1993 film The Firm will leave Amazon Prime.

Five Seasons of House of Lies will leave on Aug. 18.

Death Wish (2018) will leave on Aug. 20.

The Party (2017) will leave on Aug. 21

Disobedience (2018), The King's Speech (2010)and Woman Walks Ahead (2018) will leave on Aug. 24.

Morning Glory (2010) will depart on Aug. 25

The Frozen Ground (2013) to leave on Aug. 26

Leaving Amazon Prime in August: Leaving on Aug. 30

According to the report of Expiring Titles on Amazon Prime, the following films are still under an unconfirmed status. Amazon Prime has not issued any statement confirming their removal. But there are speculations that they will be leaving the platform on August 30.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

Currently, some of the best television series available on Amazon Prime includes the Hugh Grant and Ben Wishaw starring The Very English Scandal. Mozart in the Jungle, The Boys, Homecoming, The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and The Expanse are currently some of the top-rated Amazon Prime shows. Another highly acclaimed original Amazon Prime show is Fleabag starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford in the lead.

