Movies Like 365 Days To Add To Your Watchlist If You Loved This Polish Romantic Drama

2020 erotic drama 365 Days took social media by storm since it release. Not only several mems were made on it, but it also garnered a lot of attention because of its fantasising plot. Directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, the movie revolves around a mafia boss who kidnaps his long-lost love and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. To know if they end up together or not, one will have to watch the movie for it. For those who have watched it and liked the storyline, here are other movies to add to your watchlist.

Movies like 365 Days to watch

1. The Fifty Shades Trilogy

This movie franchise is the screenplay adaptation of the novel authored by E L James. The plot of the movie revolves around a shy young woman who falls in love with a millionaire who is sadomasochistic. The movies are touted to be one of the most erotic of all time. The storyline of this movie is similar to that of 365 Days plot.

2. Addicted

This 2014 film revolves around a successful woman who also has a happy family. She meets a painter who intrigues her and shows her a different perspective to live life with. She also learns that she has a sex addiction. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.5. This is one of the movies like 365 Days on Netflix.

3. After

This 2019 romantic drama revolves around a simple girl who meets the bad boy of high school. They both are attracted to each other and eventually fall in love. This movie also comes with a PG 13 warning and has a plot similar to that of 365 Days and has an IMDB rating of 5.3.

4. You Get Me

This movie tells the story of a high school goer who gets obsessed with her one-night stand. She also transfers to his high school to stay close to him and keep the romance alive. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6 and is one of the movies like 365 Days on Netflix.

5. Indecent Proposal

This 1993 film revolves around a recession-hit couple who are in desperate need of money. A billionaire offers them one million dollars if the wife has a one-night stand with him. It has an IMDB rating of 6 and is one of the films like 365 Days on Netflix.

6. Basic Instinct

This 1992 movie revolves around a detective who is solving a murder. He suspects the victim's girlfriend to be involved in the crime as well. But the tables turn when he starts falling in love with her. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

