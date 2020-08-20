Where Did 'Lucifer Season 4' End? Read Where All The Characters Were Left Off

There are several reasons why fans love the TV show Lucifer. It is not just a well-written show, but the chemistry between the lead cast is also remarkable. In the latest season, Lucifer has realised that the true words of the prophecy would result in hell on Earth. Lucifer confesses his feeling for Chloe even after knowing that demos would come to Earth if he stays there. Read here to know more about it here. Season 5 of the show will be coming on air from August 21 and here is all you should know about the characters and where they were at the end of season 4.

Where were the characters at the end of season 4

Chloe

Chloe Decker played by Lauren German in season 4 has finally admitted that she was not afraid of Lucifer's devil face as she was in love with him. She is scared that Lucifer might forget her and his life of the earth as he has a devilish side. She is heartbroken as Lucifer kisses her and says goodbye as he returns to hell. It can also be implied that Chloe and her team would continue to solve crimes without him.

Eve

Eve is played by Inbar Lavi. She has summoned the demon creating a lot of chaos. Dromos played by Graham McTavish has entered the body of priest Father Kinley. She does this as it is her last attempt to get Lucifer to return to hell. The plan backfires and Dromos goes AWOL as he has taken matters in his own hands. He is defeated and the order is restored and after this happens Eve takes a hard look at herself. She likes Mazikeen but she announces that she is leaving to go on a journey of self-discovery rather than being defined by Adam or Lucifer.

Dromos

Demon Dromos played by Graham McTavish was brought to Earth by Eve. He was put into the body of Father Kinley. Eve wants to control him but his hopes were crushed when he kills some people and summons more demons. Dromos then kidnaps baby Charlie from Amenadiel and Dr Linda and is seen using the kid as a bait to lure Lucifer back to hell. He also is seen threatened to ordain Charlie as the new leader of the hell. This forces Lucifer to go back to the underworld. But Lucifer defeats Dromos and realises that Earth was not safe.

Amenadiel

In the previous season, Amenadiel and Dr Linda had just got their newborn son Charlie home. But he was snatched by one of Dromos' minions. Dromos hopes to anoint the child as the new king of hell. But Lucifer defeats him and brings Charlie back. He gives her to Linda and he could keep him safe.

