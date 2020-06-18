'Mr. Iglesias' Star Gabriel Iglesias Reveals Why He Took A Break From Comedy

Gabriel Iglesias is one of the most celebrated names in the stand-up and comedy circuit. He has been doing comedy for more than 20 years now and he still performs with the same enthusiasm every time he is on stage. However, his journey til now has not been as smooth sailing. In a recent media interaction, Gabriel Iglesias talked about the rough phase in his career and personal life in 2017. Here is what he had to say about it.

Gabriel Iglesias on taking a break from comedy

During 2017, Gabriel Iglesias found it difficult to balance the work and family and it took its toll on him. During an interaction with a magazine, he said that everything fell apart and he eventually split from his longtime partner Claudia Valdez. He mentioned that he still has a strong relationship with her son Frankie who they raised together. Talking about his break from comedy, Gabriel Iglesias said that he went into survival mode.

He stepped away from work for what he referred to as ‘emotional rebuild’. He had also refrained from alcohol for more than two years. Talking about his drinking, he said that he drinks now but he needed that time to reflect on himself. He further added that he could not have been drinking and also fixing himself at the same time. Gabriel Iglesias is single now and said that home is different for him now. He is now focusing on his career his kid and his dogs.

Mr. Iglesias on Netflix

Gabriel Iglesias’ stand up shows have been sold out at Madison Square Garden and he also has two hit Netflix comedy specials to his credit. His Mr. Iglesias season 2 was released recently on Netflix. The American sitcom is produced by him and he also stars in it. Gabriel Iglesias is seen as a beloved public school teacher who works at his alma mater in Mr. Iglesias on Netflix.

Mr. Iglesias cast features talented actors like Sherri Shepherd, Richard Gant, Maggie Geha, Jacob Vargas, and Oscar Nunez. The first season of the series was received well by the audience and critics alike. It remains to be seen if the Netflix star can recreate his magic in Mr. Iglesias season 2 on Netflix.

