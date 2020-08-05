Ji Chang Wook’s ‘Backstreet Rookie's' Promotional Act Backfires As Fans Congregate At GS25

Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook reportedly brought life to a standstill in and around a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea. According to Korean media reports, he brought traffic to a halt and large crowd gathered around the area where the actor was indulging in promotional activity. Ji Chang Wook’s agency and the store in question apologised for the unintentional gathering and released official statements regarding the same.

Here are some pictures from the gathering of fans

Actor #Ji Chang Wook discusses "pros and cons" with fan service.

●Collaboration with actress Kim You Jung TV Series "Convenience store byul" filming ends.

●One day shop assista… #JiChangWook

⇒Read More: https://t.co/3AyW3G3xX1 pic.twitter.com/sYjK6zrmxm — KpopCeleb (@kpopceleb) August 3, 2020

Ji Chang Wook's convenience store employee act goes wrong

In the drama Backstreet Rookie, Ji Chang Wook essays the role of store manager. Major scenes in the drama are shot in a convenience store. The marketers of the show made a call of organising a surprise camera event where Ji Chang Wook would step in the shoe of a real-life, part-time store worker. However, things went haywire when his pictures were shared on social media and hundreds of fans came to know about his whereabouts.

Here are some snippets of Ji Chang Wook as a convenience store employee

[News] Ji Chang Wook, transformed into a part-time convenience store worker? https://t.co/WE2UQyLNfU pic.twitter.com/GcETxTmWik — Ji Chang Wook's Kitchen (@JCWKitchen) August 3, 2020

The area where the actor was working as a convenience store employee was a GS25. Fans gathered around the shop flouting social distancing norms. South Korea is battling wave two of the COVID-19 crisis. The government has implemented laws against congregation. However, fans were seen hovering around the store without maintaining any protocols.

Some more pictures of the Backstreet Rookie actor

Ji Chang Wook has been working hard today as a staff of Convenience Store GS25👏 Well Done Wookie🥳

Credit to beloved.jcw#JiChangWook #wookie #BackstreetRookie pic.twitter.com/q97LTq0A4h — i.am.regina (@Sukiddos) August 3, 2020

HOMAYGHAD!



According to Ji Chang Wook Philippines facebook page, #JiChangWook oppa will be a cashier for today in one of GS25 convience store until 6PM.. Customers can pay to JCW directly 😘😘 ctto



// Magkano po yung cashier niyo? kahit wag na ibalot!#BackstreetRookie pic.twitter.com/T9nvk34ITI — Unnies TV (@UnniesTV) August 3, 2020

As fans shared pictures from the site, there were several who called out on the act. Netizens believed that the act was ‘ignorant’ of the makers under the coronavirus situation. However, some fans spoke in support of the actor as the situation was not predictable. Many fans were in defence of the actor after the incident.

The agency which represents Ji Chang Wook took to social media to apologise over the incident. They said that the act was an honest mistake of an employee. The employee shared the picture too early on social media which caused the commotion. Representatives of GS25 also wrote an apology over the situation for poor management of the crowd that gathered.

