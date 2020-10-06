MS Dhoni's Debut Web Series To Be Based On THIS Book, Read Details

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket recently which left his fans all over the world in a state of shock. It seems like MS Dhoni has planned his post-retirement life with wife Sakshi Dhoni. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the cricketer and his wife are now all set to venture into production with as many as six projects that are currently under work. The report also mentioned details about the upcoming project of the Dhoni family. Here is a look at the details of the upcoming MS Dhoni’s debut web series.

Also Read | Manoj Tiwary Has Special Message For MS Dhoni, Chennai Team In Tamil After Win Over Punjab

Also Read | MS Dhoni Poses For Special Photo After Chennai Confirm Crossing 6 Million Instagram Fans

MS Dhoni's debut web series to be based on The Hidden Hindu

The Pinkvilla report said that MS Dhoni’s debut web series is adapted from a book titled The Hidden Hindu. It is written by Akshat Gupta and the web series is going to be mounted on a huge scale. This MS Dhoni’s web-series might also be the costliest web series ever in India. The report further added that the web series will be highlighting interactions between a few characters who are time travelling.

The plot primarily focuses on the character of an Aghori who is born in Satyug. He was hidden in time only to be found alive now. MS Dhoni’s debut web series is an interesting concept and will be a brand new genre for the Indian audience. The report also mentioned that Sakshi Dhoni loved the book and currently work on the script is underway for the digital adaptation of the book.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Sakshi Dhoni had talked about the upcoming venture and MS Dhoni’s debut web series as a thrilling adventure. Sakshi Dhoni said, "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,"

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Slams Netizens Accusing Him Of Criticising MS Dhoni With Subtle Tweet

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni, Chennai Team's Average Age

MS Dhoni's net worth

This new venture into production business is surely going to increase MS Dhoni's staggering net worth. According to a report by SportsKeeda, MS Dhoni's current net worth is at $111 million. Even though he has retired from international cricket, he is the current captain of IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.