MS Dhoni Poses For Special Photo After Chennai Confirm Crossing 6 Million Instagram Fans

Dream11 IPL franchise Chennai are one of the most popular franchises in the history of the league. Over the years, Chennai has been consistent performers in the cash-rich tournament, which is why they possess a massive fan following. And it seems like MS Dhoni's men are not satisfied with their on-field performances as they are creating records off the field as well.

Chennai become first IPL team to reach 6 million followers on Twitter

On Monday, Chennai completed a landmark 6 million followers on Twitter. In doing so, the Yellow Army became the first franchise in the league's history to reach the six million mark on Twitter. Chennai's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site to announce their latest milestone. The Chennai Twitter account shared a photo of MS Dhoni where he is seen showing six of his fingers to celebrate the achievement.

Nandri filled Thala Dharisanam as our Twitter fam becomes 6 Million Strong! #SixerOnTwitter #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/GJc6vBYf39 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 5, 2020

The Chennai Dream11 IPL social media followers count is staggering. The Chennai Dream11 IPL social media followers (Twitter & Instagram) is an astonishing 11.6 million. As far as the Chennai Dream11 IPL social media followers are concerned, the Men in Yellow are followed by arch-rivals Mumbai who have 5.8 million followers on Twitter and 5.5 million of them on Instagram. The third IPL team with the most number of social media followers is Virat Kohli-led Bangalore who have 3.8 million followers on Twitter and 4 million on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Chennai clinched a much-needed win in the Dream11 IPL 2020 after losing three matches on a trot. MS Dhoni's men beat Punjab by 10 wickets on Sunday to secure a commanding win and move to the sixth place in Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's team will now take on Kolkata in Match 21 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 7 in Abu Dhabi. Chennai will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and defeat Kolkata to climb up on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL

During Sunday's fixture against Punjab, MS Dhoni achieved a major milestone in regards to the tournament’s history. MS Dhoni completed 100 catches in the Dream11 IPL during the course of Punjab’s innings from the recently-concluded game. During the 18th over of their batting, the legendary wicketkeeper plucked KL Rahul’s thick outside edge to send his opposite number back to the pavilion. With the MS Dhoni 100 catches in Dream11 IPL achievement, he became only the second wicketkeeper in tournament’s history to do so after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik (103 catches).

