Irfan Pathan Slams Netizens Accusing Him Of Criticising MS Dhoni With Subtle Tweet

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is currently occupied with his Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary stint in Hindi. Besides commentating in the lucrative league, Irfan Pathan has also been active on Twitter where he is seen sharing his two cents after every match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Last week, the former all-rounder had come up with a cryptic tweet after Chennai lost to Hyderabad by a small margin of seven runs.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's Chennai future over? Duo removed from team's website

Dream11 IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan take yet another dig at MS Dhoni's fans for cricticising him

Irfan Pathan took a shot at MS Dhoni over the saying 'Age is just a number' stating that the same 'Age' has been the reason for several players to be dropped. Irfan Pathan's tweet came after MS Dhoni failed to take Chennai over the line despite remaining unbeaten at the end. MS Dhoni was seen struggling towards the fag end of Chennai innings as he was getting exhausted while running due to the heat in the UAE and many people opined that age is catching up with the former Indian captain.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh allegedly duped of Rs 4 crores, files complaint with Chennai Police

Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020

Irfan Pathan tweeted the same as he was axed from the Indian team despite winning the Player of the Match in his last international game. The former all-rounder could never make a comeback after that and with his tweet, it seemed that he may have been trying to hold MS Dhoni responsible for his ouster from the Indian team. Furthermore, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also retweeted Irfan Pathan's tweet and said that he absolutely agrees with him.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcasters keen on roping in Harbhajan Singh for commentary this season?

Irfan Pathan's tweet didn't go down well with MS Dhoni's fans as they took to Twitter to criticise the Baroda lad. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Irfan Pathan for possibly attempting to take a dig at the legendary MS Dhoni. After being targetted by MS Dhoni fans, Irfan Pathan has taken yet another jibe towards his critics. Pathan posted another tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to "Only two lines have turned a lot of heads, you will faint after reading the whole book".

Sirf Do line mein sir ghum gaye, puri kitaab padhne par chakkar bhi aaega;) #lovingit 😂 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 5, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL team schedule

ALSO READ | Chennai Dream11 IPL team schedule out, to take on Mumbai Indians in tournament opener

SOURCE: IRFAN PATHAN TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.