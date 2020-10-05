Manoj Tiwary Has Special Message For MS Dhoni, Chennai Team In Tamil After Win Over Punjab

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai defeated a hapless Punjab unit by 10 wickets on Sunday, October 4, in the 18th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The win enabled the franchise to take the sixth spot in the updated Dream11 IPL points table, after they were languishing at the bottom prior to the one-sided game. Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has been teammates with MS Dhoni for the now-defunct IPL team Pune back in 2017, recently took to Twitter and praised the Chennai skipper and his team for their dominating performance in Dubai.

Chennai takes sixth spot on Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 18 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2RZvgU70KB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary hails performance of MS Dhoni and co.

Just moments after the Chennai vs Punjab one-sided affair, Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter and posted a special message for MS Dhoni and co. In the caption, he claimed that MS Dhoni will have a “good night” sleep after the match due to their authoritative performance over their opponents. The context was in reference to Chennai’s initial struggles in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, as they were coming into the contest with three back-to-back defeats to their name.

Interestingly, Manoj Tiwary’s special message for the MS Dhoni-led franchise was in Tamil. In his tweet, he praised the dominative display of cricket put together by Chennai players including Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis that led them to their second 10-wicket win in Dream11 IPL history. Referring to the Australian batsman’s form with the bat prior to the game, Manoj Tiwary claimed that Watson’s 83-run knock will be a “massive relief” for him.

I'm sure @msdhoni will have a good sleep tonight!



Sheer ஆதிக்கம் நா என்னனு கேட்டிங்கனா... Chennai Super Kings oda இன்னியோட Perfomance a சொல்லுவேன் 👏👏#IPL2020 #CSKvsKXIP — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 4, 2020

Chasing such a big total & winning it by 10 wickets tell you everything about @ChennaiIPL tonight! I'm sure the #CSK fans will be super happy tonight. @ShaneRWatson33's knock will be a massive relief for them! #IPL2020 #CSKvsKXIP — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 4, 2020

A look into Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni’s Chennai will next go up against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side on October 7 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

