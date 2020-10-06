'Snowdrop' Release Date, Final Cast & All About BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In’s Role

Star-studded upcoming drama Snowdrop is creating quite the buzz after BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Sky Castle star Kim Hye Yoon and One Spring Night lead actor Jung Hae In were confirmed as the main cast. Apart from the main cast, the supporting cast as well caused curiosity amongst fans of the individual celebs who are a part of the project.

BLACKPINK’S Jisoo's first drama role

BLACKPINK’S Jisoo will be making her first-ever drama debut as the lead actor in Snowdrop. The singer and leader of girl group BLACKPINK was previously seen in cameo roles in Arthdal Chronicles as well as The Producers. She will be paired up with Jung Hae In who is popular for his ‘realistic dramas’ as reported by Soompi, a Korean media portal. He was previously seen in dramas such as One Spring Night, Something in the Rain, Prison Playbook and more.

Sky Castle fame Kim Hye Won will also be seen in the drama. The actress was known for the sassy role of Kang Ye Seo. The actress then bagged the lead role in teen-romance drama Extraordinary You. The drama Snowdrop will witness the return of the writer-director duo of Sky Castle that is Yoo Hyun Mi and Jo Hyun Tak. Sky Castle was one of the most successful ventures of 2019-2020, as per Korean viewers rating.

Snowdrop's plot

According to a report in Soompi, the drama will be set in the year 1987 in Seoul, South Korea. It will be a melodrama encompassing the lives of Im Soo Ho and Eun Young Cho, essayed by Jung Hae In and Jisoo respectively. Im Soo Ho and Eun Young Cho meet each other coincidently in the girl's dormitory. Soo Ho is rescued by Young Cho and the two become friends in the process. Im Soo Ho, on the other hand, is a handsome young fellow, with deep secrets. He was also love-struck by Eun Young Cho during the school gathering. However, she does not know that.

Snowdrop's cast

In supporting roles there will be Yoon Se Ah, essaying the role of Pi Seung Hee, who is a notorious warden of Jisoo’s hostel, where Hae In is stuck. Jang Seung Jo on the other hand will be essaying the role of Lee Kang Moo, head of NIS. He is also very uptight about life. Jung Yoo Jin will be playing the role of Jang Han Na in Snowdrop. The drama is soon going into production and it will reportedly be completed by 2021.

Snowdrop release date

The makers have hinted that the JTBC drama will air in the first half of 2021. The drama is yet to be filmed and the script reading sessions are also yet to happen. The makers are reportedly aiming at a high-quality drama as reported by Soompi, a Korean media portal.

Promo Image Credits: Jung Hae In Instagram, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Instagram

