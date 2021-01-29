My Hero Academia 299: Find Out When The Latest Chapter Is Dropping And Leaked Spoilers

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and has been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show. The show has gathered a worldwide following. Read on to find out when the My Hero Academia 299 comes and if any spoilers have leaked.

My Hero Academia, manga and TV show has been created by Kōhei Horikoshi. This popular manga series is set to release at the end of this month. The chapter will initially be released in Japanse version and will be made available in English after the official translations are out.

Also Read: All About My Hero Academia Chapter 298 Spoilers And Leaks From The Popular Manga Series

My Hero Academia 299 Spoilers

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 299. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well. My Hero Academia 299 spoilers haven't they'll be available as soon as the new chapter of the manga drops.

Also Read: 'My Hero Academia' Chapter 298 Release Date Revealed | Read Details



My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Release Date and Time

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter of popular shonen manga is set to launch on January 31st, 2021. The My Hero Academia 299 raw manga chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time:

Also Read: Godzilla Vs Kong Franchise MonsterVerse Announces Anime Series 'Skull Island' With Netflix

My Hero Academia 299 Chapter Timings

This according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media.

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, January 31st

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, January 31st

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, January 31st

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, January 31st

Also Read: Where To Watch 'Redo Of Healer' Anime Series? Is It Available On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.