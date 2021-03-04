Shreya Ghoshal's Pregnancy To Kim Ji Soo Accused Of Sexual Assault: News Recap Of The Day

Several events took place on Thursday in the entertainment industry. From singer Shreya Ghoshal's pregnancy announcement to Korean actor Ji Soo accused of sexual assault, many events made headlines on March 4, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Shreya Ghoshal's pregnancy announcement

Shreya took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her flaunting her baby bump. She was wearing a blue dress and was all smiles for the picture. In the caption of the picture, she wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives". Read the full story: Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy, Seeks Blessings As She 'prepares For New Chapter'

Made In Heaven 2 shooting commences

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to announce that the filming of the sequel of her web series Made In Heaven 2 has commenced. She shared a picture of the clap-board on her Instagram feed. In the caption, she wrote, "Here goes", followed by a red heart emoji. It is directed by Nitya Mehra. Read the full story: Sobhita Dhulipala Starts Shooting For 'Made In Heaven 2'; Shares Sneak-peek From Sets

IT Raid at Madhu Mantena's office and residence

The Income Tax department raided producer Madhu Mantena's residence and office in connection with the tax evasion case. His links with the talent agency KWAN have come under the scanner. His Andheri office was also raided on Wednesday and the raid continued on Thursday as well along with Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's questioning. Read the full story: IT Raids Madhu Mantena's Properties; Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Questioned In Pune

South Korean actor Ji Soo accused of sexual assault

Ji Soo has been accused of sexual assault by his former classmate. An anonymous user posted online that the actor was a bully and also a womaniser. Kim Ji Soo's agency Keyeast Entertainment has issued a statement regarding this by saying that they are investigating the matter. He stars in River Where The Moon Rises drama. Read the full story: Korean Actor Kim Ji Soo Accused Of Sexual Assault, Faces Twin Charges

The Gray Man's cast includes Rege Jean Page and Dhanush

Netflix took to their social media to announce the full cast of the Russo Brothers' film The Gray Man. A new addition to the cast has been made. Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page also has been roped in by the makers. The movie is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name. Read the full story: Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' Full Cast Announced Including Rege-Jean Page And Dhanush

