Naomi Osaka Hits Back At Netizens Trolling Her For Flaunting Swimsuit In Latest Post

Naomi Osaka is one of the most promising tennis players out there. The 22-year-old has already made her way to the top by becoming the highest-paid female athlete. She also holds the distinction of being the only Asian player to be ranked No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association in singles. She has also proven her mettle by winning five titles on the WTA Tour. The Japanese ace enjoys a huge following on social media and is a firm fan favourite. However, the reactions to her latest pictures left Naomi Osaka unimpressed.

Naomi Osaka’s social media posts attract trolls

@naomiosaka you’re a beautiful girl no doubt! But you’re just trying be the person you’re not! Close your body and be Naomi — Lukaz Moore (@LukazMoore) July 25, 2020

Naomi Osaka bore the brunt of trolls after she posted pictures of herself relaxing in a swimsuit recently. While many fans liked the pictures, a certain set of users were left unimpressed with what Naomi Osaka was posting. A Twitter user asked her to refrain from becoming the person she’s not, hinting that she should cover herself up. Another user commented that there is a certain way athletes should dress up and Naomi Osaka isn’t doing that. Several other users tweeted that since Naomi Osaka is just 22, she should dress according to her age.

Just because we like you as an athlete doesn't necessarily mean we like to see you almost naked! Not a pleasant sight tbh. — Chrysler (@krazyboone) July 26, 2020

Naomi Osaka responds to trolls body-shaming her

I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2020

After her posts attracted unwanted attention, the young tennis star took to Twitter to make a statement. Naomi Osaka tweeted that it is creeping her out that many people are asking her to maintain her innocent image and not be someone she isn’t in the comments. She also questioned why such trolls felt that they could comment on what she wears. While concluding, Naomi Osaka wrote that the people trolling her don’t know her and she’s just a normal 22-year-old who wears swimsuits to the pool.

After Naomi Osaka posted her response to the trolls, several fans, as well as former tennis player Rennae Stubbs, applauded her for her stance. Fans came out in support of the young gun, tweeting that Naomi Osaka has the right to wear what she wants. Another fan complimented her swimsuit and wrote that he loves her just the way she is.

How much is Naomi Osaka net worth

Whenever discussions around the young player come up, how much is Naomi Osaka’s net worth and what is Osaka’s salary is also asked. Forbes magazine revealed that Naomi Osaka’s net worth is boosted by the fact that the player earned $37.4 million in annual earnings to become the top paid female athlete in the world. Estimates around the Osaka salary were also boosted by the fact that she has earned $1.4 million more in prize money and endorsements than Serena Williams over the past 12 months.

What is the Naomi Osaka ranking?

The Japanese ace is currently ranked No.10 in the world as per the WTA rankings. However, she has achieved a career-high of being ranked World No.1 in 2019. This Osaka ranking made her the first Asian player to achieve this feat in women’s tennis.

Disclaimer: The above Osaka net worth and Osaka salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/naomiosaka