Naomi Watts Expresses 'pain' Over 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Cancellation; Read More

Naomi Watts was all set to star in the prequel of the very hit series, Game of Thrones. The show, which had shot for it's pilot episode got cancelled last year to the dismay of star cast, including Naomi Watts. Read on to know what the Diana actor feels about the show getting cancelled and her career in Hollywood.

Naomi Watts expresses shock over Game of Thrones prequel getting cancelled

According to a report by Daily Mail, Naomi Watts was ready to act in the much talked about Game of Thrones prequel and had also shot for its pilot episode in Northern Ireland. Watts was set to star alongside Josh Whitehouse in the project from showrunner Jane Goldman. The series was supposed to focus on the Age of Heroes and the first battle between man and White Walker.

Talking about the cancellation of the GOT prequel, Naomi said that she understands the pain of the fans and was equally into it as well. She admitted that initially she wasn't a big fan and neither watched the show but once the role came her way, she binged the whole series and grew to love it.

Naomi, 52, said that while she was disappointed that HBO axed the prequel spin-off, but she's still grateful to have work in Hollywood. Speaking about her Hollywood career, Watts stated that she started getting good roles in her late 20s and 30s. She further shared that her career took off after the 2001 film Mulholland Drive but she thought that she would only last in the industry till the age of 40, but is glad that things are different now.

According to reports by nme, another Game Of Thrones prequel is currently in the works, titled House Of Dragon. The series is set to start filming in Watford next year and will star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. The show will be based on Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which maps the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne. Game of Thrones cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Heady and Peter Dinklage among others.

Image Credits: Naomi Watts Official Instagram Account

