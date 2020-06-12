International Axe Throwing Day 2020- Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Axe throwing is a sport started in 2006 in which the competitor throws an axe at a target, attempting to hit the bull's eye. Axe throwing is an event in most lumberjack competitions. Every year on June 13, International Axe Day is held to celebrate the passion people share towards this sport. Read ahead to know more about the meaning, significance, and celebration about the International Axe Throwing Day.

International Axe Throwing Day- Meaning, Significance, and Celebration

The popularity of Axe Throwing as a sport has been increasing rapidly, lately. It is an offbeat and fun activity that everyone can enjoy. International Axe Throwing Day is dedicated to people around the world who share a great passion for axe throwing. These people get together and raise awareness about the urban sport on this day. There are safe ways to adapt to this sport so that it is suitable for all ages as safety is always a priority while playing Axe Throwing.

Once used for chopping down trees or for taking into battle, a common axe is now the focal point of a fun-filled activity that does not involve knocking down woodland or getting into scrapes. As the name itself suggests, Axe Throwing is a sport where the goal is to hit a target using nothing but only an axe. Axe Throwing is most popular in the USA and Canada, where it started out as an event in the lumberjack competitions. However, in recent years it has gained popularity in many different parts of the world.

On International Axe Throwing Day, the activity is offered free of charge at most participating locations. One can celebrate this day by playing Axe Throwing with family and friends, just to experience the fun. Another way of celebrating International Axe Throwing Day is to have a lesson with a professional in the sport. Believe it or not, there is quite a bit of skill involved when it comes to throwing a piece of steel against a target. You’re going to need more than a bit of beginner’s luck in order to hit the bulls-eye, and having someone who knows the sport teach you all about it can certainly be an extremely fun experience. One could also host a party with friends in order to celebrate International Axe Throwing Day.

