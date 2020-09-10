Xbox Series S And Series X Prices Revealed In India; To Start At ₹34,990

The prices for the next-gen Xbox consoles have been revealed in India. Xbox Series X, which is the flagship variant offered by Microsoft will cost â‚¹49,990 in India. Whereas, the cheaper online-only version of the console titled Xbox Series S will cost â‚¹34,990 in India. The consoles will be released on November 10, 2020, and the pre-order for the same will begin on September 22, 2020, around the world. As of now, the Xbox India-exclusive website has already listed the next-gen consoles.

Xbox next-gen consoles India

Xbox's India Facebook account had recently announced the prices of their next-gen console in India. While the prices are considerable given the technological advancements which come along with the console, the prices are somewhat disappointing if compared to international price tags on the console. The affordable digital-only Xbox Series S variant costs $299 in the USA, which roughly translates to â‚¹22,000. However, Indian gamers will have to buy the same console at an inflated price of â‚¹34,990.

The Xbox Series S, which is likely to make a splash in the Indian market due to its lower price, has been deemed capable by Microsoft to hold up next-gen games but do so with a much compact package coupled with less GPU and resolution output. While the flagship Series X can run games on 4K, Series S can only run them up 1440P. However, both the consoles have the power to run games on 60FPS up to 120FPS. But, the Series S console is also dependant mostly on the Xbox Game Pass and has also been declared as a 'glorified game pass subscription' on the internet by many who wished to get more in a limited price point.

Microsoft has confirmed that EA Play will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass which allows players to get their hands-o EA titles like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat and many more. Whereas, the company has also promised to increase the number of titles available on the Xbox Game Pass. An all-access payment system which allows users to pay a monthly fee to get their hands on the console has also been teased to come to India by Microsoft.

