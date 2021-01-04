'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Find Out If The Show Will Have A Third Season

The Mandalorian season 2 was packed with action, entertainment, mystery and thrill. Helmed by Hollywood actor and director Jon Favreau, the Star Wars universe show’s season 2 premiered on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. The season finale aired on December 18. However, many fans have still not gotten over how exciting The Mandalorian season 2 was. Many fans are wondering, “Will there be another season of The Mandalorian?”

Read | 'The Mandalorian' Robert Rodriguez directed Boba Fett Home Movie with action figures

Will there be another season of 'The Mandalorian'?

The Mandalorian makers dropped a bombshell announcement on fans as its Season 2 concluded. In the closing moments of the show, the showrunners revealed that the show is getting a third spinoff, titled The Book of Boba Fett. According to The Mandalorian’s official website, on Disney’s December 10, Investor Day, the showrunners confirmed that The Mandalorian season 3 had been renewed. They also revealed that it will be accompanied by a new spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett.

Read | 'Mandalorian' Season 2 ending explained: What happens to Grogu at the end?

At the end moments of The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba Fett came out and it said, ‘The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December of 2021’. In an interview with Good Morning American, the showrunner and popular American actor Job Favreau revealed that they wanted to hold this back because they didn’t want to spoil the surprise during Disney's big announcement. The two Mandalorian spinoff series that was announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 included Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, led by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Both these spin-offs are set within the timeline of The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett will star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Read | 'The Mandalorian' fans rally online for casting Sebastian Stan as young Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian season 3 release date

Star Wars official website reveals that both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to premiere December 2021 on Disney Plus. However, given the filming restrictions due to COVID-19, there is a good chance that The Mandalorian season 3 release date could be set sometime in 2022. The filming of the season has not begun yet.

Read | 'The Mandalorian' S2 finale hints at spinoff series based on 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Pedro Pascal reveals his biggest challenge of filming The Mandalorian

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal admitted that the major issue he has on the Star Wars series is finding a way to act even though his entire face is covered with the iconic helmet. He said that the “biggest challenge in playing Mando” in season two is still obvious which is how he can in subtle ways. This could be done through vocal intonation or physical stillness/posture, large movements, small movements, dramatically convey a scene and keep the character compelling.

All Images: The Mandalorian (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.