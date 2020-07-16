Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Radhika Apte To Narrate The Dark Side Of A Night In 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte shared the first motion poster of their much-awaited project Raat Akeli Hai. Their upcoming film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. Through their posts, the lead actors spilled the beans around the film's story in their caption. Along with Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin also shared the first motion poster of his other Netflix original Serious Men.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte And Many Who Started Small And Made It Big In Bollywood

Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look at Raat Akeli Hai, he will essay the character of a policeman. In it, Nawaz is seen sporting the uniform of a cop. He is seen holding an envelope, a jacket and a wallet. Scroll down to have a look.

Nawazuddin's look in Raat Akeli Hai

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Radhika Apte Starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' To Get A Digital Release?

On the other side, Radhika looks quite intense in her first look poster as she is seen sitting helplessly. She is seen looking at the bright side of the frame. In her caption, she wrote, "Will Jatil Yadav find out what happened that night?" Take a look below.

Radhika's look in Raat Akeli Hai:

Raat Akeli Hai details

Raat Akeli Hai is an upcoming crime drama thriller flick directed by Honey Trehan. The film will also feature Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in major roles. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Fans are highly excited about the direct-to-OTT release of this upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai': Here's What Can We Expect From The Film?

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared the first motion poster of his upcoming Serious Men. In the poster, he is seen sitting with a little boy at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Instagramming the post, he wrote a caption, which read, "Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That's where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller's rags to riches story while he lays what's most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on".

Netflix's latest offerings

Well, the team of Netflix started creating the buzz from Wednesday, that is July 15. Many actors, including Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, hyped the excitement of their fans. They shared a video on their social media handle and stated that Netflix is hiding a secret that will be out soon. And, on Thursday, Netflix announced that the OTT platform will soon release 17 movies and web-series.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Radhika Apte Starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' To Get A Digital Release?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.