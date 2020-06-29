This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Has His Real Name As His Character; Guess Which One

In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a character having his real name only once, in Geetu Mohandas' Liar's Dice. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Nawazuddin, who helps a migrant worker find her husband. The movie, starring Geetanjali Thappa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who embarks on a journey to find her missing husband. The movie released in 2014 to positive reviews.

Liar's Dice marked the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Geetu Mohandas. Liar's Dice produced by Jar Pictures also won huge honours at 61st National Film Awards. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer won National Award for Best Actress and Cinematographer.

Check out the trailer of Liar's Dice

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies Where He Played A Nameless Character; See List

Liar's Dice that highlighted the plight of migrant workers was India's official entry to the 87th Academy Awards. Although the movie was not nominated, the movie made a mark with its premiere at different film festivals like the Mumbai Film Festival (2013), Sundance Film Festival, and the International Film Festival Rotterdam (2014). Liar's Dice reportedly won a Special Jury mention at the Sofia International Film Festival (2014).

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Movies Where He Played Supporting Character That Won Him Awards

Also Read | Lessons That We Can Learn From Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Different Roles Portrayed On-screen

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra's Ghoomketu. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, and Ila Arun in the lead, narrates the tale of an aspiring writer, who comes to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer recently premiered on OTT platform Zee5, and received a mixed reaction from the audience.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai': Here's What Can We Expect From The Film?

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut. The forthcoming movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and will hit the silver screen soon after lockdown ends.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikram Kochhar, and Eisha Chopra in the lead, narrates the tale of a South Asian man whose life changes after he meets an Australian girl in the US. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is reportedly shot in Sydney and New York and will hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.