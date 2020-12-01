'Naxalbari' Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Naxalbari is a crime thriller web series that made it to the streaming platform Zee5 on November 28, 2020. The plot revolves around STF agent Raghav who activates a secret mission to curb the restoration of a Naxal uprising in the region of Gadchiroli. Read further ahead to know the cast of the action-packed web-series.

Naxalbari Cast

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal plays the titular role of STF agent Raghav in the show, who is on a secret mission to take control over the revival of a Naxal gang in the Gadchiroli area. The actor made his debut in Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, in the year 2002 where he played a negative role followed by a role in the show Kahiin To Hoga, 2003 to 2005. The year 2008 marked his movie debut Aamir, which was followed by Shaitan, Soundtrack, Table No.21, Samrat & Co and more. He made his digital debut in 2018 with the Alt Balaji's show Haq Se, which was followed by Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along with Divyanka Tripathi.

Satyadeep Misra

Satyadeep Misra plays the role of Pahan in the show. The actor has a series of popular projects in his credits since his debut in the 2011 movie No One Killed Jessica. Misra was recently seen playing a pivotal role in the Netflix original series Masaba Masaba, which was based on the life of Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta. His other popular movies Smoke, Illegal Justice/Out of Order, Phobia, and Chillar Party.

Aamir Ali

Ali plays the role of Keswani in the show. Aamir is a model-turned-actor who made his debut in the industry with the film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai in 2002. Some of his recent projects include I Hate Luv Storys, and Navrangi Re!. He is to appear next in the Zee 5 film Black Widows.

Sreejita De

De is playing the role of Prakruti in the action thriller show. She made her debut in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2007-2008, followed by several other shows. She's also known for her popular role of Mukta Rathore in the Colors show Uttaran. Her recent roles came in Nazar, Laal Ishq, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

