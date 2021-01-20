'NCIS' Season 18 Recap: Why Did Gibbs Shoot McGee? Revealed Here

Created by Donald Bellisario and Don McGill, NCIS is an action police procedural TV series. The action series revolves around a ‘fictional team’ of special agents who come from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The series is stretched over eighteen seasons consisting of 403 episodes in total. Several primary characters such as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Timothy McGee, Caitlin Todd, Anthony DiNozzo and others can be seen in all the seasons with several others recurring throughout the seasons. However, since NCIS resumed its season 18 on January 19, 2021, fans have been wondering why Gibbs shot McGee in the season’s cold open. Read further to know about the scene.

NCIS recap: Why Gibbs shot McGee?

In the episode, Gibbs is still fixing to amp up the investigation into the ring led by the mysterious ‘Merriweather’. He then dashes off to the airport from Fornell’s picture, where he spots a jet with Merriweather’s horse head logo. Seeing a man come out from the jet, Gibbs tacks him, who turns out to be Fornell. A fake fight between the two emerges as Tobias had set up CCTV cameras.

Gibbs shows Vance that Tobias had left glassine of opioids which are different from the rest. Vance tells him about his new priority which is a report of a possible terrorist attack on a military base. Kasie further works on enhancing the picture while Bishop and Torres look for a petty officer and begin dealing for Merriweather.

The officer turns up dead from a poison they had been laced with. The terrorist attack plan Vance had heard about was to circulate the lethal pills via the burgers. Sloane goes through the Beltway burgers files and finds that Fornel’s shift manager is Vladimir Ivanov. Soon, the duo, Torres and Fornell realise that the bad guys have grabbed Bishop from the van.

In the latter scene, Toby can be seen agreeing to trade in one hour and then ropes McGee into a plan. McGee drives onto the airstrip and cuts off the plane carrying Merriweather and Bishop. Vance and Gibbs are not able to alert him to new intel that the plane is rigged to explode. Thus, it is on Gibbs to stop Tim from nearing the plane with warning shots, which McGee thinks are from a baddie. The bullet hits McGee on his arm and leg and in the other moment, he is down but saved from the fiery plane explosion which followed. Soon, the Bishop emerges from the hangar only to reunite with Torres.

