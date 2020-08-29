Neil Bhoopalam's Illustrious Career Between 'No One Killed Jessica' And 'Masaba Masaba'

Neil Bhoopalam is considered as one of the most talented actors of the Hindi film industry. He has worked in a number of critically acclaimed shows and films in the past few years. His acting career started with the film Mera Dil Leke Dekho when he was just 21 years of age. He was most recently seen in the Netflix show titled Masaba Masaba. Here is a look at his most famous works.

Neil Bhoopalam’s career graph

Actor Neil Bhoopalam started off in the film industry with the 2006 film, Mera Dil Leke Dekho. He played a small role in the Jackie Shroff film, after which he was seen in a TV film called Britz. He grabbed the attention of various critics when he appeared in the film No One Killed Jessica in the year 2011. Here he played the character of Vikram Jai Singh. His performance in the film was highly appreciated.

In the same year, he appeared in the youth film Shaitan alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Kalki Koechlin. He played one of the key roles in the film and his performance stood. He was seen in the shoes of Zubin who was considered the most sensible one of the problematic friends' group. The Bejoy Nambiar film has a cult following even today.

Between 2011 and 2015, Neil Bhoopalam appeared in a handful of films including Bombay Talkies and David. His versatility and passionate portrayal of any and every character were the strong points that stayed with the audience.

In the year 2015, the actor was seen in the thriller film NH10, alongside Anushka Sharma, which went on to do well at the box office. He was one of the highlights of the film and his work stayed with the viewers for multiple reasons.

In the next four years, Neil Bhoopalam was mostly seen playing pivotal roles in web series and television shows. TV series like The Raikar Case and 24 worked well in terms of TRPs. He also appeared in the Zoya Akhtar segment of Lust Stories in the year 2018.

In 2019, Neil Bhoopalam stole the show in Four More Shots Please. He played the role of Varun Khanna who was Kriti's ex-husband in the film. The character was friendly, insecure yet caring. He left a lasting impact on the viewers with his work in Four More Shots Please.

Read 'Masaba Masaba' Actor Neil Bhoopalam Praises Ace Designer's Acting

Also read Ashvini Yardi Says Everyone Thought 'Masaba Masaba' Was A ‘mistake’

Currently, Neil Bhoopalam has been receiving a lot of love from the audience for his portrayal of the character of Dhairya Rana in the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. The show is being loved by the audience for its interesting storyline. It also stars designer Masaba and actor Neena Gupta in important roles.

Read Neena Gupta Shares A Stunning Post Of Herself; Says 'Taking Hot Mess To The Next Level!'

Also read Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' Receives Rave Reviews From Bollywood

Image Courtesy: Neil Bhoopalam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.