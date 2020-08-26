Masaba Gupta Reveals Why Her Mother Didn't Allow Her To Be An Actor Before; Details

Masaba Gupta is known to be one of the major fashion designers in India. She a been making some pretty iconic prints that are a favourite among celebrities and many more. And now Masaba is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming Netflix series titled Masaba Masaba. The show is a fictionalized version of her life and it also stars her mom Neena Gupta. Recently, Masaba revealed about her initial career plans.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the designer revealed that since the age of 14, she had a dream to follow the footsteps of her mother, Neena Gupta. She said that she wanted to act in films just like Neena, but it was her mother, who dissuaded her dream for various reasons back at that time. Her mother told her that she would be stereotyped. She also said that back then, she wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity and wanted to have people fussing over her in the make-up van.

Masaba also waved-off rumours that she's moving into the field of acting because her company is currently facing some hiccups. She went on to reveal that she was relaxed in front of the camera. She is not as content with what she did as she is very critical. She added that she will act because she enjoys it and her business puts food on the table, so there is no compulsion to act.

Talking about her upcoming series, the debutant actor revealed that she and her mom are playing fictionalised characters of themselves in the show, Masaba Masaba. She also said that the series is a slice of their lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took her down memory lane. Masaba also revealed that sharing screen space with her mom was quite an experience.

About the show

Masaba Masaba is the fictionalized version of the real-life story of the fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the Netflix Original series, apart from Masaba and Neena, the show also features actors such as Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao, among others, Masaba Gupta will play in pivotal roles. The trailer of Masaba Masaba was released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

