Neeraj Kabi On His 'Paatal Lok' Journey; Says 'It Has Been Long, Tough But Courageous'

Actor Neeraj Kabi, who plays the role of a TV journalist in Amazon Prime Video's web series titled, Paatal Lok, in an exclusive interview with leading news daily revealed that his journey throughout has been long, arduous, tough and tiring but also courageous at the same time.

Reportedly, Neeraj Kabi exclaimed that he had taken some bold decisions that have helped him reach at least this far. Further, Kabi added that he hasn't reached his destination yet and also that there’s still a long way to go for him.

Neeraj Kabi revealed that he is still constructing himself for those absolute big roles he has dreamt of. Speaking more about what happens when actors try different genres, Paatal Lok's Sanjeev Mehra exclaimed that stars are always scared about the audience's response, but when it comes to him, he gives himself a report card right after the shoot and doesn't wait for others' assessments. Reportedly, Kabi asserted that he knows what he has done.

Additionally, Neeraj also talked about his life post Paatal Lok's success. Kabi revealed that it’s amazing and captivating when the audience loves your work in such a manner and talk about it. He also added that Paatal Lok is all over social media which is very much encouraging for him. He reportedly expressed that the lovely wishes foster him to take up more and more roles in the future, and also to be there for his audience.

Neeraj Kabi on the work front

On the professional front, Neeraj Kabi was last seen in Netflix's original series Taj Mahal 1989. He earned fame for his work in the popular films and web-series including Sacred Games, and his role in the movie, Hichki amongst many others. As of now, he is winning hearts with his amazing acting in Amazon Prime Videos' web-series- Pataal Lok, which is produced by Anushka Sharma.

Reportedly, the core ideas behind the show, Paatal Lok, have been loosely adapted from a book, The Story of My Assassins written by former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal. The book revolves around the writer's life and how he runs background checks of the murderers. Paatal Lok cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutta mong many others.

