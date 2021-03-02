Neha Dhupia Recites Poem To Pay Tribute To Indian Soldiers Who Fought 1962 Indo-China War

Mahesh Manjrekar directorial 1962: The War in the Hills premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 26, 2021. This war drama series is based on the Indo-China war that took place in 1961. Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a video of her reciting a short poem on the bravado of the Indian soldiers who fought against the Chinese army.

Neha Dhupia's poem for Indian soldiers

The video also shares snippets of the series wherein the soldiers are seen fighting with the Chinese army by bombing their camps and opening fire. She also recites 'Na bhoolen hai na bhoolne denge, Bharat ka sar na jhukne denge' (Neihter have we forgotten nor will we allow others to forget, we won't let India down). She also salutes the 125 Indian soldiers who bravely fought the 3000 Chinese ones. In the caption, she wrote, "Not a lot of people know about the achievements of our soldiers in the war of 1962. Woh 125 soldiers numbers mein kam the, par 3000 Chinese soldiers ke saamne kam nahi pade. Unki bravery ko salaam".

Neha Dhupia's video garnered over 4K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Several of her fans and followers commented on the post by using clapping and fire emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions below:

'1962: The War In The Hills': Plot, cast and other details

1962: The War In The Hills plot is a fictional account of what actually happened during the war. It stars Abhay Deol in the leads role. He has essayed the character of Major Suraj Singh which is inspired by Major Shaitan Singh. The series also stars Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao, Anup Soni and Rohan Gandotra. The music for the series is composed by Hitesh Modak.

Abhay Deol's movies

Abhay made his acting debut with the 2005 movie Socha Na Tha. Hed then went on to star in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Raanjhanaa. He made his Tamil debut with the 2019 movie Hero. It is a superhero film directed by P. S. Mithran and also starred Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana in pivotal roles.

