'Lucifer' Season 5: Take A Look At Netflix's Version Of 'If Lucifer Was Made In India'

Lucifer Season 5 was recently released on Netflix. On August 23, Sunday, Netflix India's Instagram handle shared a post, 'If Lucifer Was Made In India'. Netflix's Indian version of Lucifer stars Hrithik Roshan as Lucifer. Read further and check out which other stars could play Lucifer cast.

According to Netflix India's Instagram post, Lauren German's character as detective Chloe Decker could be played by Sobhita Dhulipala. She portrayed Isha Khanna in Bard of Blood. Other than this, Netflix has selected Radhika Apte for the character of Mazikeen, originally played by Lesley-Ann Brandt. It also features R. Madhavan as Amenadiel, played by D.B. Woodside. Some other actors which were selected to star in Lucifer's Indian version were Tripti Dimri and Mithila Palkar.

Netflix India's caption read as: Before you fight us, we have already fought amongst ourselves and this is the result. Did we get it right?

Take a look

Netizens' reactions

Fans and followers seem to agree with Netflix. One of the users wrote, "Radhika Apte can play all of the roles", referring to Apte’s omnipresence on Netflix shows. Another fan commented saying, “I’ll watch anything with Madhavan in it". Some other comments read as, “Perfect cast”, “Yes. We dig the cast". The post has garnered more than three lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some lauded the cast, others had a few different opinions.

Lucifer on Netflix is a series based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The character has been taken from the comic book series The Sandman. The show stars Welsh Actor Tom Ellis in the lead role of Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell. Lucifer has scored 8.2 out of 10 on its IMDb page ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received an audience score of 85 percent. Take a look at the trailer below.

