Netflix Announces Development Of 'Yu Yu Hakusho' Live Action Series; Details Inside

Netflix has recently announced the development of a live-action series, which is an adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s classic manga show Yu Yu Hakusho. This revelation came to the forefront after a post by the official social media handle of NX on Netflix on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know about the Netflix live-action series that you must check out right away:

Netflix develops Yu Yu Hakusho live series

Recently, Netflix Japan and NX on Netflix shared similar posts revealing the adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho live series through their official Twitter handles. The tweet reads, “When Yusuke dies saving another's life, he'll embark on a journey across the world of humans, spirits and demons to return to the land of the living. Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary manga Yu Yu Hakusho will be a live action series on Netflix!"

When Yusuke dies saving another’s life, he’ll embark on a journey across the world of humans, spirits, and demons to return to the land of the living. Yoshihiro Togashi’s legendary manga Yu Yu Hakusho will be a live action series on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/K4t5eNta9d — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 16, 2020

According to a report by CBR.com, Netflix content acquisition director Kazutaka Sakamoto will be the Executive Producer for this project alongside Akira Morii producing for Robot Communications. However, the makers have not revealed any details about the release date. Moreover, there has been no information regarding the casting as well.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s classic manga show Yu Yu Hakusho ran for 19 volumes for four years from December 1990 to July 1994. The live series revolves around the life of a 14-year-old, Yusuke Urameshi, who is into street fights. The young boy dies in an accident while saving a child out of the way of a rushing car, which hits him. In the decision to going to hell or heaven, the son King Enma presents a series of tests, which Yusuke aces. Moreover, they grant him the title of Underworld Detective.

Yu Yu Hakusho also received an anime adaptation, which broadcasted on Fuji TV in Japan for two years between 1992 to 1994. Later on, after a few years, its English dub arrived in North America from 2002 to 2006. Besides anime series, there were two movies characterised on the same. The first one released in 1993 was Yu Yu Hakusho: The Movie, and other was 1994’s Yu Yu Hakusho- The Movie: Poltergeist Report. Both of them reportedly feature original story content.

