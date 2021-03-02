Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Actors Framed Dialogues For This Episode

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia revolves around Ginny Miller who is an angsty 15-year-old who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother Georgia. It doesn't happen very often that two biracial characters from different backgrounds argue about who suffered more comparatively in a TV show but certainly this powerful argument happened in the show. Half-black Ginny is played by Antonia Gentry whereas her half-Taiwanese boyfriend Hunter played by Mason Temple; they both framed a powerful conversation in episode 8 of the season on their own.

Powerful conversation on racial oppression

In Episode 8 of Ginny and Georgia, during an argument, in which Hunter dubs the words “the Oppression Olympics,” the two indulge in calling each other with hurtful racial stereotypes and argue who is closer to white people and who is closer to the oppressed people. Many of those remarks were crafted by the actors themselves along with the writers of the show.

According to the report of Yahoo Entertainment, once the production of the show began, the makers asked both the actors to share their thoughts and real-life experiences of racism and oppression. The creators of the show also shared that they have two separate sessions with the actors and they were the ones who wrote the scene. Creator Sarah Lampert also added that everyone in the set felt that something powerful is happening and they let Toni and Hunter frame the whole scene.

How did Mason and Gentry frame whole scene of "The Oppression Olympics"?

Gentry in the interview with Yahoo revealed that at first, they weren't able to believe that they were narrating their personal experiences. She narrated how she and Mason were invited for a dinner just to talk about their real-life experiences. She added that even though they had differences in their background, they bonded over a set of things they both experienced while growing up and being in school.

Furthermore, she said that even if they both were from separate backgrounds yet there were a set of stereotype labelings that were the same for both of them and they immediately bonded over such experiences. In the end, she said that after the shoot of episode 8, they both hugged each other for a solid one minute and it felt as if they were both there for each other

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Ginny & Georgia

