Netflix Drops Mani Ratnam-backed 'Navarasa' Images; Series Brings Popular Names Together

The initial days of Over-The-Top platform popularity rise in India had seen anthology film like Lust Stories, that followed it up with Ghost Stories. Now, it is the Tamil film industry that is churning out numerous anthologies. After Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Paava Kadhaigal, now a series, Navarasa too is hitting the web.

Navarasa to hit Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Ab Menu Mein Sab New’ (Now everything new in the menu) became a talking point on Wednesday when the streaming giant announced its line-up of Indian content. On Thursday, they dropped some of the stills of Navarasa that boasts of an impressive line-up of actors.

The Instagram handle of Netflix India dropped close-up stills of Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Arvind Swamy and Revathy. While Suriya was seen as a singer, the others either had a smile or worry on their faces. Netflix introduced the movie as ‘9 stories. 10s of characters to fall in love with' .

That’s not all, the show also features Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, among others.

Not just the fact that Mani Ratnam is backing this series, it also has some of the well-known filmmakers like Gautam Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar and Karthik Subbaraj joining hands with the veteran Arvind Swamy is also one of the directors of the series.

As per reports, the show is themed around the nine rasas, anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Among the other major Tamil language releases announced by Netflix include Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram

